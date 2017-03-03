Ensure children of women inmates are educated: Bombay High Court

In a bid to ensure that proper facilities are provided for the education of children of women prisoners, the Bombay High Court Thursday directed the state government to make arrangements to establish creches, nursery schools, kindergarten schools and, if necessary, primary schools, near jail precincts and also to pay the fees of such children who are admitted to private institutions.

“If such facilities cannot be provided, the state government must ensure that they are admitted to nearby nurseries or schools. As the mothers will not be in a position to pay regular fees when the children are required to be admitted in private institutions, the state government will have to make an arrangement for payment of fees. The government will have also to make an arrangement for making available school uniforms, school books and other material to the children,” said Justice AS Oka.

Such children should also be provided with play areas in such jails, the court said. It added that separate cells should be provided for women with children.

In addition, on the issue of toilet facilities in jails, Justice Oka said not providing separate bathrooms offends the dignity of women. “The state government shall ensure that separate bathrooms are made available to women prisoners for taking bath in privacy.”

A division bench headed by Justice AS Oka was hearing a public interest litigation on the issue of jail conditions in the state in a petition filed by one Shaikh Ibrahim Abdul, who is currently lodged in the Yerawada prison and another petition filed by Jan Adalat, Centre of Para Legal Services and Legal Aid.

The High Court further asked the government to evolve a scheme for ensuring that the women prisoners are able to meet their minor children (who are not staying with them) at frequent intervals.

“Formulation of such scheme will be necessary as the persons or the institutions having the custody of the children may not encourage them to meet their respective mothers. If necessary, amendment may be proposed to the Maharashtra Prisons (Facilities to the Prisoners) Rules, 1962,” added the court.

The court said the policy decision should be taken regarding the age of the children who can stay with their mothers.

Pointing to overcrowding of jails, the High Court has asked the government to take immediate steps for establishing additional jails in the city of Mumbai as well as Pune.

“State government shall undertake immediate exercise of finding out government lands where additional prisons can be constructed in the cities of Mumbai and Pune. Appropriate steps shall be taken by the government within a period of three months. Within the same time, it can consider whether additional construction can be made within the precincts of the existing prisons,” directed the Bench adding that such an exercise should be taken up keeping the needs of the next 25 to 30 years in mind.

The state will appoint a committee to look into all these aspects and come up with recommendations.

“The government shall take a decision on the issue of number of toilets and bathrooms required in each existing jail. Arrangements shall be made for providing bathrooms in Yerawada, Arthur Road and Byculla jails as well as in all jails in the state. This exercise shall be completed within a period of six months,” added the High Court.

Modern facilities have also been asked to be provided to enable family members to meet the prisoners in all the jails.