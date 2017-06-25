Enough water for Mumbai till July

Tulsi is one of the seven lakes supplying water to the city. Tulsi is one of the seven lakes supplying water to the city.

EVEN AS the monsoon continues to make a slow progress in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said there is enough stock in the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai for the city’s drinking water needs till the end of July.

According to the Hydraulic Engineering (HE) department, the stock available in the seven lakes that supply water to the city, as on June 24, is 2,55,102 million litres.

The water stock on the same day last year was 92,647 million litres. In 2015, the available water stock on the same day was 2,67,134 million liters. Senior officials said that though the monsoon’s progress is delayed, the water stock will be sufficient till July end.

“Compared to the water stock available in 2016, we have adequate water stock available in the lakes. So, there is no need to worry for us. The stock will be sufficient till July,” said an official.

At present, the civic body supplies 3,750 million litres daily to the city. The official further said that the civic body requires 14.47 million litres of water to be collected by the end of September.

“This figure will ensure that the stock lasts for the next 304 days. Normally, the catchment areas receive 15 per cent rainfall in June and September and 30 percent rainfall in July and August. So, we hope there will be good amount of rainfall next month in the catchment areas of the lakes,” added the official.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App