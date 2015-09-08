Engineers’ conclave: ‘Waste management systems necessary to clean Ganga’

The degradation of the Ganga would continue unless proper waste management systems were put in place, said scientists and researchers attending an engineers’ conclave in the city Monday. They said that merely providing toilets was not the solution as human excreta, sewage and other waste finally flow into the river and pollute it.

Vinod Tare, a professor at the Indian Institute of Kanpur, led the consortia of seven IITs in preparing the first ‘Ganga river basin management plan 2015’. He said that it was important to first stop dumping waste to clean the rivers.

Tare blamed lack of long term planning for ineffective implementation of projects.

“In this set-up, we have bureaucrats and politicians, the decision-making people, in power for hardly three to five years. After that, a new person takes over, and hence, there is no long term planning.”

Anil Joshi, founder of a voluntary organisation called HESCO in Dehradun, said that management of water resources rather than scarcity of water was the main issue. “I come from Uttarakhand which has many water resources, but people still have to depend on tanker water. Dams were built to generate energy and for proper distribution of water.

However, water was distributed to other parts of the country and people leaving in the vicinity of the water resources were deprived. We cannot overlook that we get water in the form of monsoon and all we need to do is recharge the water resources and make sure water reaches the locals. We have been working in this area and saying that consumers should also become contributors. Everybody can contribute in terms of saving water, rather than using it carelessly,” Joshi said.

