Engineer held for ‘duping’ teacher after posing as actress on Facebook

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch Thursday arrested a 25-year-old civil engineer for allegedly duping a Gujarat-based teacher of Rs 41 lakh after he created a fake Facebook account in the name of an actress, and promised him a role in a film. Accused Prajwal Gopalkrishna (25), a Bengaluru resident, is believed to have done this to collect money for the treatment of a seriously ill family member. The accused was handed over to the Oshiwara police, where he was booked for cheating.

An officer said that Prajwal was a fan of the actress, whose husband is a film producer. After he read a news report about a person having duped several others by creating Facebook profiles in the name of celebrities, he decided to create a fake account in the name of the actress and dupe people. His plan worked when nearly a year back a Gujarat-based teacher messaged him on Facebook, thinking it was the account of the actress.

Posing as the actress, he started talking with the teacher. After sometime, the teacher sent “her” a documentary he had prepared and the accused “offered him a role in her husband’s upcoming movie”. “She told the teacher that her husband was impressed with his work and will give him a role in a film but asked him to arrange Rs 1 crore to partly fund the movie. He told her that he only had Rs 41 lakh, which he was ready to pay,” an officer said.

The accused told the teacher that “she” would not be able to come to meet him as “she” was working in two movies simultaneously. “She” said “she” would send “her” assistant to collect the money. Prajwal then went to meet the teacher in Andheri, pretending to be an assistant of the actress and collected the money, partly in cash and the rest in cheque. The accused then stopped answering the teacher’s phone calls. The teacher approached the local Oshiwara police, where an FIR was registered. The Crime Branch tracked down the accused from Bengaluru and placed him under arrest. The accused was remanded in police custody till April 10.

