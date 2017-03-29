Enfield bikes for patrolling: Most Mumbai cops welcome new ride

The Mumbai Police recently acquired 300 Royal Enfield 350 CC bikes for patrolling duties. Express The Mumbai Police recently acquired 300 Royal Enfield 350 CC bikes for patrolling duties. Express

AS A teenager, police beat marshal Sachin Dube always dreamt of riding a Bullet 350, the classic Royal Enfield that turns heads as it thunders down streets. His job has now helped him fulfill the childhood fantasy.

The Mumbai Police have recently acquired 300 Royal Enfield 350 CC bikes for patrolling duties. These ‘do everything’ bikes have a first-aid kit attached to their rear seats to provide basic medical assistance during road accidents or other emergencies. The vehicle is also equipped with a radio kit that relays messages from the control room. The wireless kit enables senior officials and the control room to communicate with the beat marshals and divert them to a particular location when a distress call is made.

The tough cruisers are a hit among beat marshals like Dube, who say the bikes are effective for patrolling.

“The new bikes have a great presence on the road and are very easy to use. The LED lights mounted at the front ensure the bike is noticed from a long distance. The vehicle is also equipped with a microphone to make traffic announcements,” says Dube, attached with the Marine Drive police station.

“Compared to the vehicles we used earlier, these Enfield motorcycles are far better. The legendary Bullet 350 needs no introduction. A long wheel base and bigger tyres provide increased stability and road grip, making them ideal for patrolling,” said another beat marshall at Tilak Nagar police station, which recently received two Royal Enfield beat motorcycles.

While the Enfields were used by the Mumbai Police in the 90s, they got replaced by Bajaj Pulsar and Hero Honda bikes on constabulary’s demand. However, recently, the Mumbai Police decided to go back to the Royal Enfield. Around two to three Enfields have been provided to each of the 91 police stations in Mumbai, and the plan is to equip every police station with at least 10 of them.

“Every police station has a requirement of eight to ten bikes,” said a senior official.

While many have expressed satisfaction with the Enfield, a few have expressed reservations. “Patrolling cops should use lighter bikes so that they may zip around nooks and corners, alleys and lanes with ease. A heavy bike would restrict their maneuverability, making it tough to chase chain snatchers, eve-teasers and midnight racers,” said another official.

