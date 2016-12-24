End of wait for Bandra-Virar elevated corridor project, MoU to be signed today

Under the terms of the MoU, the state government and the Railways will be equally responsible for faster execution of the project. Under the terms of the MoU, the state government and the Railways will be equally responsible for faster execution of the project.

COMMUTERS ON the Western Line can expect faster completion of the much-awaited elevated rail corridor between Bandra and Virar. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed between the state government and the Railways on Saturday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city, where he will announce the joint venture worth Rs 19,500 crore.

Under the terms of the MoU, the state government and the Railways will be equally responsible for faster execution of the project. It will be undertaken on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis under which the government and a private entity will share the cost.

“The Bandra-Virar elevated corridor involving AC rakes will become the premium corridor for suburban commute in Mumbai. A PPP model will ensure better guidance and supervision of the entire project. We will now float an expression of interest to involve a private player in the project,” said a railway official.

“What now remains is sanctioning of the project. Once sanctioned, the state government, the Railways and MRVC will work towards completion of the project,” said an official. An announcement on the CST-Panvel elevated corridor too would be made by the PM. Both projects, however, have still not been cleared by the NITI Aayog.