Encroachments on Charkop mangrove area cleared

The Mumbai Mangrove Conservation Unit (MMCU), a part of the state cell, cleared encroachment on a 3-hectare mangrove patch in Charkop on Wednesday. As many as 180 hutments were demolished during the drive, which included several houses, commercial structures and two temples.

“We have cleared the area of all hutments and it is free from encroachment now. We will keep a guard on the land to ensure no new encroachment comes up. Later, a wall will be constructed around the area to prevent further encroachment,” said Makarand Ghodke, Assistant Conservator of Forests, state Mangrove Cell.

The mangrove cell has resumed its anti-encroachment drive after taking a short break during the school examination to prevent inconvenience to students. There are eight areas still left to be cleared and the cell will carry out the next drive at an area in Vikhroli. The cell proposes to construct a 10-foot wall along the city’s mangrove patches, which are most prone to encroachments. According to officials Colaba, Trombay, Charkop and Navi Mumbai are some of these areas.

