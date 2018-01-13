Encroached railway land to be redeveloped on SRA model: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. (Express photo by Janak Rathod) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. (Express photo by Janak Rathod)

The state government has decided to redevelop encroached railway land on the lines of Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) model in Mumbai. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis mooted the proposal during the meeting with Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in Mumbai Friday.

Fadnavis said, “There is railway land encroached by the slums for the last several decades. We are planning to redevelop the land on Slum Rehabilitation Authority model.”

The development of slums on encroached railway land is part of the larger policy drive undertaken by the government to make Mumbai slum free. It also promises to create additional affordable housing stock to accommodate project affected families.

Mumbai and its suburbs across central, western and harbour lines cover eight lakh square metre land of the railways, which has been encroached, according to statistics available, and there are 12 lakh slums on railway land. Fadnavis and Goyal discussed upgrading railway projects for Mumbai and its extended suburbs.

Fadnavis also said that a new business centre like Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) will be developed in Wadala. The complex will have business and service centres, and residential complexes. Massive infrastructure for improved transport including an inter-state bus terminus is part of the plan.

The CM stressed on development of a fast corridor through the CSMT to Panvel, a new suburban corridor from Panvel to Virar, and extending the harbour line between Goregaon and Borivali. Upgradation of Lower Parel, Khar Road, Goregaon, Meera Road, Virar, Ghatkopar, Dombivali, Nallasopara, Mulund, Bhayander, Bhandup, Wadala, Sion, Chembur, Shahad stations was given priority.

Goyal said, “All the proposals and projects for upgradation and modernisation, which have been placed by Fadnavis would be taken up at the railway board meeting. We are positive and would ensure work on these projects commences soon.”

Fadnavis said, “Through state and centre’s participation, various Mumbai railway projects will be expedited…”

