Employee steals jewellery worth Rs 18 lakh from shop, hunt on

Eight days after he started working at a jewellery store in Vikhroli, a 20-year-old man allegedly fled with jewellery worth Rs 18 lakh from the shop. The owners of Prashant Jewellers had reportedly not verified his antecedents before employing him. Police believe that the accused has been involved in a similar theft in the past.

The theft took place Saturday night just before the store closed for the day. Vikhroli police have registered an FIR and are on the lookout for the accused. According to police, the incident took place around 9.40 pm at Prashant Jewellers, located along the station road in Vikhroli (East).

The accused, whose name has been withheld by the police, along with two other employees, allegedly took a bag containing 32 gold necklaces and hid it inside his shirt, when he was shutting the shop for the day and keeping all the jewellery in the storeroom. The other two employees failed to notice the pilferage.

The next day, the jewellery shop opened as usual with nobody realising that the jewellery was missing, said senior inspector Sanjay More. It was only when they realised that the accused had not turned up to work and was missing also from his residence did the owner suspect something amiss,” More said. The owner then checked his inventory again and realised that a bag with 32 necklaces was missing. The owner, Dilip Jain (52), then contacted the police.

“When we checked the CCTV footage, we saw some footage of the employee hiding the necklaces in his shirt,” More added. Following this, the police registered a case under Section 381 (theft by servant or clerk of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code. “The boy had come from Rajasthan and had been brought in through a reference. Now, we have come to know of his possible involvement in a similar case,” More said.

