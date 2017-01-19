Emergency Room: New morgue at Mumbai’s Siddharth Hospital functioning with 50 per cent staff

In nine months, all four posts for medical officers remain vacant — two doctors have been sent on deputation until permanent appointments are made. (Representational) In nine months, all four posts for medical officers remain vacant — two doctors have been sent on deputation until permanent appointments are made. (Representational)

Over nine months after it was started to reduce the load at other post-mortem centres in the city, the one-storey post-mortem centre at Siddharth Hospital not only grapples with a huge staff shortage but also has complaints of getting only a fraction of the cases received by the RN Cooper and Rajawadi hospitals in the suburbs. In January so far, 29 post-mortems have been conducted at the Siddharth morgue in comparison to 165 autopsies carried out at the Rajawadi mortuary.

The centre opened after facing a delay of two years. While construction work was completed in 2014, it started functioning in 2016. In nine months, all four posts for medical officers remain vacant — two doctors have been sent on deputation until permanent appointments are made. There are 10 police stations under the mortuary and bodies from Kurar, Amboli, Oshiwara, Aarey Colony, Jogeshwari and Goregaon areas are brought to Siddharth Hospital, Goregaon. The idea behind this morgue was to distribute burden from others and also ease the procedure for the relatives of the deceased.

However, of 15 mortuary workers, assistants, body lifters and cutters required for the post-mortem centre, only workers have been appointed. “We work on a 24-hour shift, sometimes 48 hours, and then take a day off. There is no one to replace us after our duty ends,” a body lifter at the mortuary said. Over 90 per cent cases the post-mortem centre receives are of hanging from nearby slums and residential areas.

According to police surgeon Dr S M Patil, requests have been made to the state to fill vacant posts. “For now, we have transferred staff from JJ, where there are fewer autopsies, and reshuffled them to have some posts filed in all the five post-mortem centres under us,” he said. Across the city at present, there are 10 post-mortem centres, of which the home department handles five centres.