Eman Ahmed sheds over 100 kgs, now able to sit on her own

Eman with her sister Shaimaa Ahmed and Saifee Hospital’s Dr Muffazal Lakdawala Eman with her sister Shaimaa Ahmed and Saifee Hospital’s Dr Muffazal Lakdawala

In less than a month since her arrival, 36-year-old Eman Ahmed has shed an estimated 120 kgs, down from 500 kgs to 380 kgs, much to the surprise of doctors at Saifee Hospital.

The South Mumbai-based hospital is now preparing the world’s once heaviest woman for a bariatric procedure to cut down her stomach size and reduce about 200 kgs over the next six months.

The Egyptian woman arrived in India last month after elaborate coordination between airport authorities, logistic companies, doctors and government of both India and Egypt.

On arrival, her body mass index was 252, ten times the normal limit. She was put on a high fibre and protein diet to reduce fluids in her body. “Fluids amounted to 70-100 kgs,” said Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, bariatric surgeon at Saifee hospital.

Doctors now await genetic reports this week to further decide her next course of treatment. “This kind of obesity may be genetically related since nobody in her family has a history of obesity. We want to rule out genetic disorders before conducting a surgery on her,” said Lakdawala.

According to Eman’s sister Shaimaa Ahmed, she started gaining weight from the age of 11 when she stopped going to school and remained holed up at their first floor flat. Eman had not left her home for 25 years until she was carried out in a specially crafted bed through a crane on February 10 to arrive in India via a cargo plane.

For the last three years, she was restricted to her bed depending solely on her mother and sister to take a sponge bath and eat. Doctors now claim that for the past few days, she is able to sit on her own. The hospital got a specially bed manufactured from London for Eman which can bear over 500 kgs.

She has a team of 16 specialists and over eight nurses looking after her. Her surgery is expected within a month now.

