Elphinstone Road will be Prabhadevi next week

WITHIN a week after the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) was changed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Elphinstone Road station on the Western Railway will soon see a change in its name to Prabhadevi station. A circular released by the Western Railway (WR) on Tuesday has asked the changes to made.

In December last year, the state assembly had passed a resolution asking the Central government to rename Elphinstone Road station and add ‘Maharaj’ to the names of the erstwhile CST and Mumbai airport. The move comes after the Shiv Sena had asked for the name changes of these stations to give it a more local flavour.

“As the circular has been issued now, we will be making the required changes within a week. The changes will include rewriting the name signboards of respective railway stations, passenger announcement and making the change in the time table,” said Ravindra Bhaker, chief public relations officer, Western Railway.

Other railway stations that are also likely to see a name change include Charni Road, which is likely to be renamed Girgaon, Marine Lines, Grant Road, Dadar, Sandhurst Road and Reay Road. Even Oshiwara railway station’s name was changed to Ram Mandir after a demand was made by political leaders.

“It is not up to the railways to decide which station’s name will get changed. It is a decision taken by the state government and the Home Ministry,” Bhaker added.

