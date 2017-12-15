Elphinstone Road station stampede: HC criticises hospital for marking foreheads of bodies

Criticising the manner in which the KEM Hospital staff and medical officers had handled the bodies of those killed in the Elphinstone Road station stampede on September 29, the Bombay High Court Thursday said they should have displayed more “common sense” and a “human” approach.

The court, hearing a PIL, was referring to the manner in which numbers were scribbled on the foreheads of the deceased.

The stampede on the foot overbridge had killed 23 suburban train commuters. The hospital authorities drew the court’s ire for “marking the victims’ foreheads and putting up their pictures on public display”. The hospital had said it was done to “avoid chaos.”

A division bench of Justice N H Patil and Justice N W Sambre was hearing a public interest litigation seeking railway officials to be booked for negligence and culpable homicide, besides asking the court to direct an investigation by the National Investigation Agency into the incident.

“Certainly this is not the way such situations are to be handled. You have to treat a dead body with dignity and adopt a human approach. First time a grief stricken relative sees the body and it has such a mark on the forehead… common sense should prevail in such situations,” said Justice Patil.

The court sought to know if there are any guidelines for medical officers and other authorities while handling such situations and bodies of victims.

“Let us know if there are any guidelines. Even if there are not any, this is certainly not the way it should have been done,” Justice Patil said.

The court observed that the government should set up a disaster management cell equipped and trained specially to handle such situations.

“During calamities and other such situations, the disaster management cell should be the first to reach the spot,” the court said. The court was informed by the petitioner’s lawyer, Nitin Satpute, that FIRs had been filed against relatives of the deceased for allegedly attacking the hospital staff. The court asked him to give information about this to the public prosecutor, for instructions on the issue.

The bench issued notice to the railway authorities and posted the petition for hearing on January 18. The PIL had claimed that despite residents raising the issue of the overcrowded and narrow overbridge time and again in the past, the government and the railways had failed to take any action.

