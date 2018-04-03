Eleven-year-old boy found dead in Mankhurd

THE BODY of an 11-year-old boy was found at a deserted spot in the Mandala area of Mankhurd on Monday morning. The deceased, identified as Jeet Sharma, was missing from his residence since Sunday night and a missing person complaint had been filed at the local Mankhurd police station.

The body was found some distance from a kiln that was shut down a few years back. While there are no injury marks found on the body, the police are awaiting the post mortem report to find out the cause of death. An officer from Mankhurd police said that a man cleaning garbage noticed the body on Monday morning after which the incident came to light.

The place where the body was recovered was a kiln which was closed since many years. “While externally there seem to be no injury marks, we are waiting for the post mortem report to find out the cause of death or if the boy was sexually assaulted,” an officer said.

As per police, the 11-year-old lived in the nearby slums with his parents and brothers who are being questioned for further clues in the case. The boy’s father is a mason and is currently out of town.

An officer said that the boy was last seen in a religious procession in the area.

