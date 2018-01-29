‘Elephant died due to pneumonia and anaemia’

Laxmi was the last privately owned elephant in the city. Laxmi was the last privately owned elephant in the city.

The postmortem of the female elephant Laxmi, who died on Thursday in Dahisar, has revealed that the animal was unwell at the time of its death. Dr Shailesh Pethe, veterinary officer, Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), said: “The animal’s death seems to be due to chronic suppurative pneumonia and anaemia. I have submitted the report to the office of the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Thane.” The elephant was buried after the postmortem was conducted at Kora Kendra in Naigaon on Friday. Laxmi was the last privately owned elephant in the city.

While the postmortem report has not yet been out, officials said that the age of the animal was much more than what its owner, Sabhashankar Pandey, claimed. Dr Pethe said that the postmortem revealed the jumbo’s age to be about 60-65 years while the owner had claimed it to be 48.

“Owners often show the animals’ age to be lesser than the actual age so that they can exploit it longer. Laxmi’s death also could be due to the old age,” said Jitendra Ramgaonkar, chief conservator of forest, Thane.

Speaking about the elephant’s condition, Ramgaonkar said, “The postmortem does not show any signs of abuse of the animal, but there could be signs of neglect. We have sought Laxmi’s treatment reports from the owners. Once we see them, we will know if proper care was provided to the animal.”

Meanwhile, honourary wildlife warden, Mumbai City, Sunish Kunju, said the forest department should ban the entry of elephants in the city. “In all the cases of elephant death in the city, we have noticed signs of neglect. They do not get proper diet and exercise here. The city also does not have experts to treat elephants. Most often the animals are made to walk on tarred roads to beg and passersby feed them improper food like vada pav. This affects the health of the animal.”

In 2016, another of Pandey’s elephants, 38-year-old Roopa, had died at the Film City, where it was taken for a shoot. The postmortem revealed that the animal had suffered a liver failure and had stones in its bile duct and liver. Doctors then said that the elephant was unfit and should not have traveled from Dahisar to Goregaon for the shoot.

