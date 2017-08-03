Eighty five per cent water in seven reservoirs, least possibility of water cut: BMC

The BMC supplies 3,750 million litres of water everyday to the island city and suburbs, which still falls short of the actual demand for 4,200 million litres. (File photo) The BMC supplies 3,750 million litres of water everyday to the island city and suburbs, which still falls short of the actual demand for 4,200 million litres. (File photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said the water level in seven reservoirs stands at 85 per cent and possibility of a water cut in the megapolis was minimal. “There is least possibility of a water cut as good rain in the catchment areas of the reservoirs have ensured that there is 85 per cent water stock by yesterday,” a senior civic official said on Thursday.

According to the official, the total water stock in the seven reservoirs needs to be at 14.47 lakh million litres by end of Monsoon to ensure that the megapolis gets water supply throughout the year. By Wednesday, the water level in the seven reservoirs stood at 12.38 lakh million litres, he said. Reservoirs Modak Sagar and Tansa have already overflowed while Tulsi and Middle Vaitarna reservoirs are likely to overflow soon, said the official.

Mumbai’s water supply comes from seven reservoirs which store rainwater. These are: Modak Sagar (built in 1957), Tansa lake (built in 1925), Vehar lake (built in 1860), Tulsi lake (built in 1879), Upper Vaitarna (built in 1973), Bhatsa (built in 1983) and Middle Vaitarna (built in 2012). The Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna come under state governments control while the others are maintained by the BMC.

The BMC supplies 3,750 million litres of water everyday to the island city and suburbs, which still falls short of the actual demand for 4,200 million litres. In the recent past, insufficient rainfall had forced the civic body to impose water cuts.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App