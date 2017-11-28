Eight hawkers’ representatives for TVC selected through draw of lots

The formation of the TVC had been pending due to disagreements over inclusion of hawkers as mandated by the hawking policy (File Photo) The formation of the TVC had been pending due to disagreements over inclusion of hawkers as mandated by the hawking policy (File Photo)

Taking another step towards resolving the deadlock over the hawkers policy, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Monday drew a lottery to select eight representatives — from among 12 hawker unions — for its Town Vending Committee (TVC).

The formation of the TVC had been pending due to disagreements over inclusion of hawkers as mandated by the hawking policy. As per the Street Vendors’ Act, the BMC is supposed to give hawkers 40 percent representation in the TVC, as a first step to regulate hawkers in the city.

Hawkers unions have been alleging that the BMC has been delaying the process on purpose, thus flouting the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.

The selection of hawkers’ representatives for the TVC has led to the first move towards resolving the issue.

When contacted, Nidhi Choudhary, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) Removal of Encroachment (RE) department, said, “There was a deadlock which prevented the issue from getting resolved. Unless the TVC is formed, election for the hawkers’ representatives couldn’t be held. So we came up with a temporary arrangement. There are 12 hawkers unions and eight seats for hawkers in the TVC. We drew lottery for these eight seats.”

Besides eight representatives of hawkers, the 20-member TVC is supposed to have 12 members drawn from NGOs, BMC officials, and citizens.

In 2014, the BMC received registration forms from 99,435 hawkers. The forms will be scrutinised to shortlist eligible ones. The civic body, meanwhile, plans to have more than one committee for better administration. It will either have 24 ward-level TVCs or seven zonal TVCs, supervised by the civic headquarters.

