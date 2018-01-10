Eight fires in 24 hours in Mumbai, no casualty reported

The spate of fire incidents across the city continued with as many as eight blazes reported in less than 24 hours. No casualties were reported in any of the incidents, said fire officials.

At 12.06 am on Tuesday, a fire erupted at Shukla Chawl on Reay Road. A cylinder blast was reported following which around seven shops in a row were engulfed in fire. Six fire engines and four water tankers were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control two hours later around 2.03 am.

On Tuesday night, a fire broke out at a jewellery shop in the Bhuleshwar area. It was a minor fire and only one fire engine was sent, said a senior fire official.

Another fire incident was reported from Anugraha restaurant in Dadar. The fire brigade received a call about the incident at 6.24 pm. No casualty was reported but the entire kitchen was gutted.

Fire officials said a fire was reported on the third floor of Suraj Cooperative Housing Society, Anand Nagar, off Juhu Tara Road. A call was received at 10.02 am and two fire engines were rushed to the spot. The fire was classified as Level 1 and was extinguished immediately. Short-circuit is suspected to have started the blaze.

Yet another fire broke out at a timber shop in Amboli in Andheri West. Three water tankers and three fire engines were rushed to the spot.

Besides, fires were reported at a wine shop in Worli, at a BEST sub-station on Tulsi Pipe Road and Kandivali’s Sector 8.

Kailash Hiwrale, chief fire officer (in-charge), Mumbai Fire Brigade, said, “We try to create awareness and even appeal to people to follow fire safety norms… Luckily on Tuesday, despite so many fire incidents, no casualty was reported. It’s time people take fire safety norms seriously and start taking precautionary measures. This does not just apply to commercial establishments but residential units too. The reason for the fire in all the incidents are being probed.”

