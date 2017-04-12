ED seeks NBW against Zakir Naik: ‘not helping in probe’

ED approached a special court in Mumbai Tuesday and sought a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against televangelist Zakir Naik. ED approached a special court in Mumbai Tuesday and sought a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against televangelist Zakir Naik.

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) approached a special court in Mumbai Tuesday and sought a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against televangelist Zakir Naik, the founder of Islamic Research Foundation (IRF). Naik had earlier responded to summons sent by ED by offering to be available on a video-conference from outside India.

According to sources, the ED’s application to court says Naik’s “personal appearance” before it was of “paramount” importance. “The investigation cannot be conducted as per his convenience. His non-appearance is a hindrance to the investigation in the case,” the ED has said.

An ED official said Naik was not cooperating with the investigation and his absence was holding up further probe. The agency had registered a case against Naik’s IRF in January and had summoned him then.

The only arrest in the case so far came in February. The ED claimed that the arrested man, Aamir Gazdar, said to be an associate of Naik, was a director in at least six companies established by the televangelist to “camouflage diversion of funds received through illegal activities of provocative speeches”. Others including IRF employees as well as Naik’s brother and sister have been questioned by the ED.

The agency, while seeking a warrant against Naik, also claimed that he was controlling all the affairs of the trusts as well as the companies under the IRF. The ED submitted it wanted to investigate into the shell companies that Naik had allegedly made. The agency said its investigation required to retrieve information that was exclusively in Naik’s knowledge, adding Naik had several properties in countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The plea filed before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court will be heard on Wednesday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now