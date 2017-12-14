ED arrests trader Bimal Agrawal in PMLA case

In its remand application, the ED claimed Agrawal was Singh’s conduit who allegedly collected ‘protection money’ from bookies to spare them from arrests. (Representational Image) In its remand application, the ED claimed Agrawal was Singh’s conduit who allegedly collected ‘protection money’ from bookies to spare them from arrests. (Representational Image)

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED), which arrested Mumbai-based businessman Bimal Agrawal Monday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), produced him in the Patiala House court in Delhi Tuesday afternoon for his custodial remand. The agency is probing allegations of money laundering in a cricket betting scandal in which the agency’s former Joint Director JP Singh, who was attached to the Ahmedabad unit, is also an accused.

In its remand application, the ED claimed Agrawal was Singh’s conduit who allegedly collected ‘protection money’ from bookies to spare them from arrests. Earlier this year, Agrawal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had booked Singh under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. Agrawal was out on bail when arrested by the ED on Monday.

In 2013, when he was Joint Director, ED, Ahmedabad, Singh, along with an Enforcement Officer (EO) Sanjay Kumar were entrusted with the investigation into the betting case. Singh allegedly misused his official position, according to the ED application. “Investigation so far revealed that Singh had entered into a criminal conspiracy with Sanjay Kumar, Agrawal, and bookies Sonu Jalan and Druv Singh to obtain illegal gratification by abusing his official position while investigating a case,” the remand application read.

“The PMLA investigation so far reveals that Agrawal was in touch with Singh and collected money on his behalf for providing help in the case registered by ED. Agrawal and his associates held a meeting with Surendra Kalra alias Mandi, Manoj Jain alias Chusu in Delhi twice for settlement of an ED case being investigated in Ahmedabad. Agrawal demanded money in the name of protection from action against them in the cricket betting investigation,” the remand application read.

“Agrawal and his associates managed to collect Rs 2.75 crore from Jain and Rs 50 lakh from Kalra. Initially, the entire amount of Rs 3.25 crore was transferred to S Babulal & Co, an ‘angaria’ from Delhi (angaria are channels for hawala transactions). Of the said amount, Rs 2.75 lakh was collected by Agrawal’s staff and Rs 50 lakh was delivered to DK Singh (Singh’s relative) on Singh’s instructions,” added the remand application. In August, 2012, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police had arrested Agrawal for cheating the Maharashtra government of Rs 6.25 crore. Following the Mumbai terror attacks, the Maharashtra government had floated tenders for 82 bomb disposal suits.

The contract was awarded to Agrawal and Rs 6.2 crore was paid to him in March 2009 but he failed to deliver.

