Mumbai: Economic Offence Wing books builder on Saira Banu’s complaint

Nearly a month after veteran actor couple Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu submitted a complaint with the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police alleging harassment by a local builder, the agency has registered a case against Samir Bhojwani under certain sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to sources, EOW teams conducted raids on the residence and office of the builder Saturday.

In her letter, Banu has said while her husband lawfully owns the property situated at CTS no C-1395, 1396 and 1396 at Pali Hill in Bandra in suburban Mumbai, it has been wrongly claimed by a developer on the basis of forged and fabricated documents.

The developer is pressurising and threatening me, my husband and my nephew that he will forcefully evict me and my husband by using all the money power and manpower. The said developer has also threatened me and my husband that he will file false and frivolous criminal complaint against me and my husband to usurp the said property,” the letter further reads. The yesteryear actress had also submitted documents pertaining to the property’s title and rights.

