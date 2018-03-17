Eco-friendly travel in Mumbai will be a reality: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM DevenDra Fadnavis Maharashtra CM DevenDra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who launched 25 hybrid buses in the city on Friday, said the inititative was a step forward towards providing environment-friendly transportation to Mumbai residents. The use of electric vehicles is part of the Centre-State plan to reduce air pollution. The buses are designed in a manner where people will be able to work while travelling. The buses will be equipped with WiFi, LED display and charging facilities, he said.

Fadnavis said, “Government is committed to green and clean Mumbai. The hybrid buses are a step forward to providing environment-friendly transport to Mumbaikars.” The state government has decided to take ahead the project which has the nod of the Centre under the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan 2020.

