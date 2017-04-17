‘Eastern Waterfront project is on drawing board this time, it will change Mumbai’

Sanjay Bhatia, chief of Mumbai Port Trust, at The Indian Express office. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Sanjay Bhatia, chief of Mumbai Port Trust, at The Indian Express office. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Mumbai Port Trust Chairman Sanjay Bhatia speaks about the plan to open up the vast lands on the Eastern Waterfront, a project that will include a marina twice the length of Mairne Drive, a central garden five time larger than Oval Maidan, a new BKC and a Central government office complex. Bhatia also discusses the plan to redevelop Sassoon Dock into a modern fishing village and how Mumbai is ideal for cruise liners.

Kavitha Iyer: Will the ship-breaking industry be closed down as the Eastern Waterfront project kicks off? How will you shut Darukhana?

We will have to give a plot and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) is already there. If the state government and the Central government agree then we will go for an SRA scheme. The scheme has residential and commercial components. That was my first question, these people have their livelihood here, why would they shift? They will shift when they get livelihood and residential. Ship-breaking has almost stopped. Coal handling has stopped. The people will as it is need something else. We will, of course, have to sit down and resolve what happens to the post-2000 slum-dwellers. We have some surveys that show 10,000 tenements before 2000. This survey is dated 2004.

Dipti Singh: Where have the negotiations with fishermen at Sassoon Dock reached? They have seen the plan and they have liked the plan. I have formed a small committee of those guys, our people have are talking to them. They are saying (it’s a) very good plan but stop people (fishermen) coming from Versova first. We are giving them options, such as cold storage, boats.

Kavitha Iyer: Are all reports out in public domain? Is there an action taken report? And are all nine reports on the eastern waterfront in consonance with what you are doing? More or less. They are on the website also. We have culled out the best parts. They are all professionals. Now I am going to start discussions with you. This is first draft, after that we will begin discussions.

Shaji Vikraman: So it will not be put up for public comments? Of course. Nothing can be done without public comments. The other day I had discussions with Aapli Mumbai, then the Urban Design Research Institute. Everybody will have to come on board because anyone could file a PIL. For the first time, Mumbai Port Trust is coming out and saying let’s do it.

Shaji Vikraman: What you are proposing will overshadow what the port trust has been doing for years. Your streams of revenue will completely change. No, the port trust will be what it is. Because out of 800 hectares, we are trying to optimise our godowns and about 300 hectares will come out for this project; 500 (hectares) is going to be with the port. We are the sixth largest port. This is going to be more of a cruise-oriented port, which is right now only a report that shows the potential. Today, our operating revenue is Rs 1,400 crore, we have about Rs 300 of operating profit. There is a good operating revenue coming from port activities. Therefore, port activities will not stop unless there is very clearly a cruise-type alternative happening there.

Arita Sarkar: The BMC has marked out affordable housing on MbPT land. What would happen to that? We have kept that area for residential development. So, it is not affordable housing the way you think affordable housing, but it will be for housing.

Tabassum Barnagarwala: The project is copying the New York model and the Ballard Estate model. What are the original themes you have thought of? We are very impressed by the grid patterns of Ballard Estate. Architects have said this is the best model. There is no boundary wall. All places are accessible to people. Therefore, that is the grid model. Luckily that grid model is also there in New York, but people only understand when I say New York. Real model is the Ballard Estate model. The grid will be everywhere, the architecture will change with time.

Kavitha Iyer: The last such large scale plan was the Dharavi redevelopment project, which was an utter failure. What are the lessons from that? We haven’t taken any lessons from Dharavi. Probably when we are doing the rehabilitation, we will take some lessons. Right now we are in the planning stage. We will consult all experts. If 25 per cent of this happens, Mumbaiites should be very happy. If a very big conflict happens, the slums may not shift. But they will have to shift sooner or later. All this needs to be done in collaboration with the state government. There is a high level committee with the chief secretary as its chairman for issues like moving the slums.

Shaji Vikraman: Is the Eastern Seafront project recognition that the port trust has reached saturation and that are limitations to future growth? I can make ten more cruise berths. There is no saturation. Mumbai is ideal for cruise. So many requests are coming up. Indians request a four-day cruise to go during the weekend and come back, to celebrate marriages and conferences. In October, they will plan smaller routes to go to Cochin or Colombo and back. It would be much more affordable than going anywhere else.

Sadaf Modak: The Ballard Estate Festival hasn’t really taken up well. Any reason it failed and any plan to revamp it? I have had discussions with the event managers and their suggestions are that it should have been planned in a different way. This had become more elitist. They wanted a different name. Which was good but it takes time. Probably the next model will be more open. There will be no ticket, you can go in and crowds will be there…We will probably try that model. Our interest in that was not to make money, we wanted it to be successful. And now with the cruise right there, as soon as passengers come out, they will see Ballard Estate. So these two can join together. These two activities are complementary.

Tabassum Barnagarwala: What is different about this plan as compared to previous ones? For the last 17 years, plans have been made. Every time it was an in-principle plan. This time it is on the drawing board. This plan will probably be thought about at the highest level, because it will change Mumbai.

