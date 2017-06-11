Earthquakes in hands of God, not Sena: BJP plays down ‘Sena threat’

BJP leader Shaina NC. (File Photo) BJP leader Shaina NC. (File Photo)

THE BJP on Saturday downplayed the alleged threat by Shiv Sena of causing an “earthquake in July”. The party also denied charges from top editors of the various media houses that it was trying to muzzle the freedom of press.

BJP national spokesperson Shaina NC, who held two press conferences, one in Pimpri-Chinchwad in the morning and another in Pune city in the afternoon, said, “Earthquakes are in the hands of God and not Shiv Sena.”

She was reacting to a question regarding the reported statement of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut about the possibility of the Sena causing an earthquake in July. Shaina said in the last three years, “the Maharashtra government has performed well and that is why Sena was reacting the way it was doing.”

Shaina and another BJP spokesperson, Keshav Upadhye, were in the city to highlight the plans and policies as well as the welfare measures initiated by the Modi government in the last three years. Shaina said in the recent civic and ZP elections, the people have “shown Sena its place”.

On the CBI raids on NDTV, Shaina said the raids were conducted by the agency as per a complaint and as per the norms. “The government has no hand in it and it is wrong to say that the government is trying to muzzle the freedom of press,” she said.

On the issues of farmers’ agitation, Shaina said the governments in the state and at the Centre were positive towards the demands of farmers and would do everything possible for them. “We have already initiated several measures for farmers’ welfare and would continue to do our best for them,” she said. Shaina said the demand for a complete loan waiver was under consideration and for that, an inter-ministerial committee has been set up by the state government.

The BJP spokesperson spoke at length about “the measures initiated by the Modi government for uplifting the lives of farmers and the poor as well as empowerment of the women and skill development for youths.” At the Pimpri-Chinchwad press conference, MLAs Laxman Jagtap and Mahesh Landge, standing committee chairperson Seema Savale, PCMC House leader Eknath Pawar, Azam Pansare, Uma Khapre, Sanjeevani Pandey and other leaders were also present.

