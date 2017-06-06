E-waste collection drive held by professors

ECO-ROX, a registered NGO formed by a group of professors of SIES College (Sion) and other institutions, organised an e-waste collection drive on the World Environment Day on Monday in association with Adhata Trust that runs the Senior Citizens’ Welfare Centre.

E-waste consists of damaged electronic and electrical items, like batteries, wires, chargers, headphones, mobiles, computers, printers, TV, refrigerators and cameras. It contaminates ground water, releases poisonous gases into the air and damages the quality of soil, thereby endangering human health.

Senior citizens and students of the Gurunanak College made house-to-house visits to sensitise the public not to dispose of e-waste with regular garbage as it leads to fire and emanation of toxic gases from the dumping yard.

E-waste collection drive is one of the mega steps taken in the direction of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, said Dr Harsha Mehta, president, ECO-ROX.

