E-tendering scam: BMC revokes showcause notices to three contractors

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation revoked show-cause notices issued to three of the 150 contractors implicated in the e-tendering scam based on the recommendations of the enquiry committee.

The three contractors were also allowed to participate in the bidding process and the roads department has awarded them contracts worth more than Rs 90 crore.

In a letter dated March 29, the enquiry committee’s observations indicated that based on the documents submitted by the three contractors, Pragati Enterprises, Konark Structural Engineers and Kamla Constructions, they had not participated in the bidding process at night.

“The other contractors had been issued notices since they had bid during the night. However, the contractors produced documents which proved otherwise and thus, the committee recommended that their notices be revoked,” the BMC said.

Crying foul over the move, Samajwadi Party group leader Rais Shaikh said the notices should have been revoked only after conducting a proper hearing and the contractors should not have been allowed to participate in the process.

“The BMC had issued two sets of show-cause notices in the roads scam. While the ones issued by the central agency of the roads department barred them from participating in the bidding process, the notices issued by the ward-level officials were vague and did not suspend the licences of the contractors who had received notices. This is gross manipulation of the system and certain contractors are being favoured here,” he said.

The e-tendering scam came to light in September 2014 after the submission of an internal report to the BMC’s Test, Audit and Vigilance Officer. The system was then blocked and a preliminary inquiry revealed the contractors opened the bids using the passwords of civic engineers for a few hours around midnight and closed it immediately, instead of keeping it open for a mandatory period of seven days.

