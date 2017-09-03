Duronto derailment: Drivers felicitated for saving lives with quick thinking

Nine coaches of Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derailed Nine coaches of Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derailed

The Chairman of the Railway Board (CRB) Ashwani Lohani on Saturday felicitated loco pilot Virendra Singh and assistant loco pilot Abhay Kumar whose quick thinking to apply emergency brakes on the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express that derailed on Tuesday saved hundreds of lives.

In a letter of appreciation, the CRB wrote, “Despite the sighting distance being very less due to sharp curvature and heavy rains on the approach, they immediately applied emergency brakes. Due to the quick response, the impact of locomotive hitting the mud was considerably reduced.”

Though nine coaches of the train derailed, he praised the pilots for reducing the speed of the train. “In spite of themselves being involved in the accident, they gained composure and alerted the control room about the gravity of the situation leading to immediate switching off of power supply of over head equipment wires of both lines by the control, thereby avoiding a serious situation,” the letter added.

A financial reward of Rs 10,000 to Singh and Rs 5,000 to Kumar was granted by the CRB as a token of appreciation. DK Sharma, General Manager, CR also acknowledged their efforts on Saturday.

