Duo found dead on railway tracks: No complaints by families, police probe suicide angle

FAMILIES OF the man and woman who were found dead near Nilje railway station on the Vasai-Panvel railway line Thursday night have not made any complaints in the statement recorded by the police. The Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) suspect that Rohidas Waghe (20) and Gauravi Yadav (19), who belonged to different castes, were in a relationship. The police have taken an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and unless a complainant comes forward, no FIR will be taken in the matter, said an officer. Thane GRP Senior Inspector Uttam Sonawane said, “We have recorded statements of both the families. They have not made any allegations about anyone.”

He added, “Talking to several people known to the deceased, who hailed from different castes, it appears that they were in a relationship. We are checking if they were facing any opposition from anyone. The families have, however, not filed any complaint.” Sonawane added that unless a complaint is filed, or a foul play is suspected, the matter will end with an ADR. Waghe’s relative said, “We are shocked at what has happened. The family had no clue about anything bothering Rohidas. He had gone to teach dance and did not return home. Next we heard that his body was found on the tracks.”

Yadav’s father, Vinod, said, “Right now, we are too shocked to say anything. I want to say a couple of things. I will do that in a few days.” The incident took place on the Vasai-Panvel railway line Thursday night when the bodies of Waghe and Yadav were found at some distance from each other near Nilje railway station. Sonawane said, initially, they had thought the girl was 16, as per school records. But later, it was revealed that she was 19. While Waghe worked two jobs — as a gardener and a dance teacher, Yadav was studying, he added.

