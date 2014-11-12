Duo arrested for ‘stealing and selling’ medicines

The Bhoiwada police claimed to have unearthed a racket where two employees of the Tata Memorial Hospital were found to be stealing medicines from the hospital and selling them. The police have arrested the two employees as well as the duo who bought the medicines from them, and have recovered medicines worth over Rs two lakh, till now.

According to the Bhoiwada police, the lid was blown off the racket when security guards at the hospital, after being apprised of repeated incidents of medicines going missing from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, began surprise checks of people on the hospital premises. During these checks, Ajit Karotiya (27), a sweeper, and Dinesh Dodhiya (24), a ward boy, were found to have some medicines in their bags on October 31. When they were unable to account for the medicines, the Bhoiwada police were contacted.

“Relatives of the patients at the hospital buy medicines prescribed by the hospital and give them to the concerned doctors. After treatment is complete, the remaining medicines are supposed to be handed back to the relatives. Our inquiries have revealed that the accused were stealing these medicines and selling them to Raju Bagde, an agent, and Rakesh Babriya, a wholesaler who deals in medicines. They have also been arrested,” said senior police inspector Sunil Tondwalkar, Bhoiwada police station.

The police have recovered various medicines worth Rs 2.41 lakh from the accused, and they are believed to have stolen and sold medicines worth several lakhs of rupees till now.

A hospital spokesperson added that the duo have been suspended from service after their offence came to light.

