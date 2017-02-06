Duo arrested for 32-year-old man’s murder in Bandra

The Bandra police Sunday arrested two persons for the murder of a 32-year-old man Ahmed Shaikh whose body was found Saturday. The arrested duo includes the brother-in-law of the deceased. When an unidentified body was found Saturday night, police started checking missing persons complaints and found that a person had come looking for his brother who had been missing since Friday night. The person identified the body to be that of his brother Ahmed Shaikh.

He told police that Ahmed had left with his brother-in-law on Friday night and had not returned home. Police interrogated the brother-in-law, who allegedly confessed that he murdered Shaikh with a friend’s help. He told police that Shaikh suspected him of having an affair with his wife. The issue came up when they were out drinking in Bandra.

In another case, the MIDC police arrested three persons for the murder of two police informers on Friday.