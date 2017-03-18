Drunk flyer arrested from Mumbai airport for ‘misbehaviour’

The court remanded Hathnolkar to police custody until March 20. Representational Image. The court remanded Hathnolkar to police custody until March 20. Representational Image.

AN INEBRIATED man flying from Dubai Thursday morning was arrested after he allegedly misbehaved with a woman passenger onboard and later harassed a woman immigration officer after alighting at the Mumbai airport. Before being subdued, he reportedly grappled with another immigration officer, recorded the melee on his cellphone and threatened to post it on social media.

The flyer, identified by the police as Kolshewadi, Kalyan resident Darshan Hathnolkar (32), flew in from Dubai on a SpiceJet flight early Thursday morning. The police said that after the flight landed in Mumbai, he joined the queue of Indian passengers at the immigration counter. As a woman officer examined his passport, Hathnolkar allegedly stared fixedly at her, leading the officer to drop her gaze and continue her examination. When the officer dropped eye contact, Hathnolkar allegedly told her to look up at him. “Don’t be shy, look at me,” said Hathnolkar according to the police complaint.

When the officer ignored him, Hathnolkar allegedly told her once more to look up at him and was ordered to shut up by an officer at the next counter. According to the police, the immigration officer notified a senior official and Hathnolkar was escorted to the office of an immigration supervisor.

The police said Hathnolkar abused the immigration officials, removed his cell phone and began to record his argument with the supervisor, threatening to post it on social media. The supervisor ordered Hathnolkar to stop recording and put the phone away. “The accused assaulted the complainant,” argued public prosecutor Neeta Pasarkar at Andheri court where Hathnolkar was produced Friday.

The police said Hathnolkar struggled with the supervisor before being subdued. In the meanwhile, two stewards from the SpiceJet arrived at the supervisor’s cabin to report that Hathnolkar had misbehaved with a woman passenger onboard the flight. “When the woman complained, the cabin crew had to forcibly move the accused to another seat,” said an officer at Sahar police station.

Immigration authorities then handed over Hathnolkar to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) which conducted a preliminary medical test and found that he was intoxicated, before handing over his custody to the police. “The accused had consumed a large amount of alcohol at Dubai airport before boarding the flight to Mumbai. We have booked him for assaulting a public servant and preventing them for carrying out their official duties,” said Baburao Mukhedkar, senior inspector, Sahar police station.

The court remanded Hathnolkar to police custody until March 20.

