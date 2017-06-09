‘Drunk’ bikers hit traffic cop on duty, arrested

Two persons riding a bike under the influence of alcohol allegedly hit a policeman at a traffic checkpost in Dadar early Tuesday morning and roughed up his colleagues when confronted, police said. The incident took place at 12.40 am Tuesday when the police signalled Sainath Patil (22) and Kisan Nipani (19) at a checkpost set up on the Senapati Bapat Marg to nab drunk drivers to slow down their motorbike, but they allegedly sped on and hit constable Vilas Shetge.

Other policemen tried to overpower them but the two pushed them away and abused them, said Rajiv Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone V. He added that Shetge was not seriously injured. The police said Patil and Nipani were under the influence of liquor. Patil, who was riding the bike, and Nipani, the pillion rider, have been arrested and booked for rash driving, causing hurt, criminal intimidation and using criminal force to deter a public servant from carrying out his duty.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App