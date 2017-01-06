Drugs worth Rs 5 crore seized at Mumbai airport

Officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Customs Wednesday seized nearly 5 kg narcotics worth Rs 5 crore at the city airport. The drugs were seized from a passenger identified as Rabeekhan Abdulah, who held an Indian passport and was reportedly travelling to Kuala Lumpur. He has been arrested.

“Detailed examination resulted in the recovery of 2680 grams of methamphetamine and 2073 gm of ephedrine (total 4.753 kg of narcotic drugs),” an official statement from the AIU read. The drugs have been seized under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985.