‘Drug-addict’ found dead, four family members arrested

A 52-year-old man was allegedly murdered by the members of his own family in Vasai last week. Preliminary investigations suggest the family was fed up of his drug addiction. The body of Vinayak Bhoir was found near a creek in Vasai on December 19. The police said a small knife was also found nearby.

Initially, the police suspected that the man had got into a fight and was stabbed to death. A post-mortem revealed stab wounds to his neck and stomach. However, once the man was identified, investigations with neighbours in the area where he lived revealed that Bhoir was considered a nuisance by his family.

“The man did not work and was addicted to charas. Under the influence of the drugs, he would abuse his family members and neighbours every day and even hit people,” said an officer at Waliv police station. On December 19, Bhoir got into a fight with his family, following which his brother-in-law and three nephews attacked him. The police said the men stabbed Bhoir repeatedly and dumped his body in a creek near their home and left the knife close to it.

“Knowing the reputation of the deceased in the area, the accused felt that the police would believe that the accused had picked up a fight with someone and got killed as a result,” said the officer. The police arrested the four men Sunday and booked them on charges of murder.

