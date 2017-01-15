Drones to help build new Metro corridors in Mumbai

Mumbai Metro, above. The MMRDA authorities feel the use of drones will also help expedite the overall land acquisition process for Metro corridors. (Express Photo) Mumbai Metro, above. The MMRDA authorities feel the use of drones will also help expedite the overall land acquisition process for Metro corridors. (Express Photo)

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is planning to use unmanned aerial systems (UAS), or drones, for the construction of the upcoming Metro rail corridors in the city. Aerial surveys for construction of the DN Nagar-Bandra-Mankhurd (Metro 2B) route, and the Wadala-Ghatkopar-Thane-Kasarvadavli (Metro 4) route will be conducted using drones. Senior MMRDA officials said bidding for the contracts will begin January 16. The two Metro lines will be the first ones to use the technology. “The technology was chosen for its accuracy in surveys,” said a senior MMRDA official.

“The drones, attached with 360-degree cameras, will provide up to 3 millimetre accuracy. It is difficult to include finer details such as distance between the buildings and route hindrances, like trees, telephone lines, high tension wires, during manned land surveys. And a separate survey needs to be conducted, however, with this technology all the information can be contained and mapped through a single aerial survey,” the official added.

While the aerial survey will also be accompanied by a land survey to accumulate more information, such as the details of the occupants of the buildings in the area, the technology will still help save time and fastrack the process. The data collected will be stored for future planning.

The MMRDA authorities feel the use of drones will also help expedite the overall land acquisition process for Metro corridors.

“During land surveys, residents in the area often claim to own more land to get more compensation. In some cases, it has been found that people build additional areas after the survey to stake additional claim. But with the drones capturing up-to-date data, we would have clear proof and evidence of all the affected structures,” said another official.

While the technology would involve costs, the MMRDA feels it will also minimise chances of the error. “We will now have a 3-dimensional view for each of the areas surveyed. This would make the process more error-proof,” he added. The plan is to commence the surveys almost immediately after the contracts are allotted.

The MMRDA has already kickstarted the process to secure all requisite permissions. One such permission from the Mumbai Police is in place, while a similar one from the Thane Police is awaited.