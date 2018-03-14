Drive against defaulters: BMC seals six more properties

The civic body seems to have intensified the drive in the rush to meet its property tax collection target before March 31. The civic body seems to have intensified the drive in the rush to meet its property tax collection target before March 31.

Continuing its drive against property tax defaulters, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday sealed six more residential and commercial properties in the city, including vacant plots owned by construction companies, a property owned by a corporate company and properties belonging to residential societies. The civic body seems to have intensified the drive in the rush to meet its property tax collection target before March 31. While six properties were sealed for non-payment of property tax, amounting to Rs 17.61 crore, four others were unsealed after they settled their dues, informed a senior officer from the BMC’s assessment and collection department.

According to a senior official from the BMC Assessment and Collection department, the property tax collected up to last week of February is around Rs. 3,820 crore as against the target of Rs 5,406 crore set for current financial year. Last year, against the target of Rs 5,400, the civic body managed to collect Rs 4,845 crore upto March 2017. To ensure that the department match up to the last year, it has been taking stringent action against defaulters.

“The drive will continue till we recover the undisputed amount unpaid by property holders. If they do not clear their dues, we will not just seal their properties but severe their water connection,” said a senior BMC official.

