Draft Regional Development Plan for Mumbai: Date for filing responses pushed after protest at MMRDA office

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis speaking during a rally ahead of Municipal elections in Mumbai on Saturday. PTI Photo Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis speaking during a rally ahead of Municipal elections in Mumbai on Saturday. PTI Photo

MAHARASHTRA CHIEF Minister Devendra Fadnavis has agreed to extend the last date of filing objections against the draft regional plan after over 5,000 residents from different Mumbai Metropolitan regions protested at the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) office on Friday. The date has been extended to April 25.

Earlier, the last date for filing objections had been January 15. However, since the plan was only published in English, a language most local residents did not understand, an extension of three months was sought. Villagers from different areas such as Pen, Alibaug, Manori, Uttan and Gorai had gathered to protest. “We received the plan in Marathi only on December 26. The government gave us extension till February 19, but we needed at least four months from the date of receiving the regional plan for filing our objections,” said Lourdes D’Souza, secretary of the Dharavi Beth Bachao Samiti and a resident of Uttan.

“We decided to protest only when our repeated requests (for an extension) fell on deaf ears. We stayed put until our demand was met and the last date has now been extended to April 25,” said D’Souza.

The draft regional plan 2016-36 proposes to convert no-development zones into various industrial, residential and mining zones. Among other things, it proposes to allot green zone land for hazardous industries and mining activities.

The plan also allows for highrise buildings in the congested gaothan areas. The inhabitants of the villages fear these plans will take away their homes and livelihood.

Chandrashekar Prabhu, town planner and activist, also joined the protest. He has been actively supporting the residents in their struggle.

“In the coming months, I will visit the 1,000 villages that will be affected, to learn the objections of the villagers. A regional plan ought to be a reflection of the aspirations and hopes of the people. Through my interactions I’ll understand what their hopes are and convey these to the best of my capacity to the government,” said Prabhu.