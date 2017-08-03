Draft Development Plan: BMC set to send general body resolution to govt

After delay of several months, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to send the resolution on the city’s draft Development Plan (DP) 2034, which was passed by the general body on July 31, to the urban development department. Civic officials said while the cover letter, the resolution and the planning committee’s report will be sent by Wednesday night, maps and other adjoining documents will be sent in another 15 days.

The final draft of the DP was approved after a 12-hour-long discussion among the 227 corporators that went on well past midnight on Monday. Civic officials said the 2,000 odd suggestions made by the planning committee as well as those put up by corporators will have to be marked onto the maps before they can be sent to the state government.

“There are 266 suggestions put up by the corporators for the draft DP report and the Development Control Rules (DCR). We will now have to mark each and every one of them with a dotted line on to the existing 168 maps after which we will send them to the state as well,” said the official. Officials added that any suggestion made after the draft of the DP was published, will be scrutinised by the state government.

“Under section 37 (1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, the government will issue a notification for the suggestions they feel are genuine and they will be put up for hearing for a period of 60 days, inviting suggestions and objections from people. Depending on the response, the urban development department will take the decision on whether to incorporate the suggestion in the DP or not,” said the official.

Timeline

February 2015: BMC released first draft DP 2034

April 2015: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis scrapped the draft and ordered a revision after BMC received more than 50,000 suggestions and objections

May 2016 : Draft DP 2034 was published. BMC invited suggestions and objections over 60 days

July 2016: The BMC claimed that it got around 12,000 responses from citizens although RTI documents filed by UDRI said the actual number was around 84,000 that had been clubbed according to subject matter

October 2016: A six-member planning committee was appointed to conduct hearings on the suggestions and objections submitted by citizens

December 2016: The Planning Committee completed filing report but demanded extension till March 7, 2017, citing civic polls that were held in February 2017

March 2017: Planning Committee Chairperson Gautam Chatterjee submitted report to former mayor Snehal Ambekar. The new set of corporators asked for the extension of two months to approve DP

May 2017: After the deadline of May 19, the corporation asked for another extension of two months till July 18

July 2017: General body took another extension till August 2 and finally approved the draft DP on July 31

