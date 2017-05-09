Draft Development Plan 2014-2034: Corporators seek two more months to discuss, study plan

The city’s draft Development Plan (DP) 2014-2034 may get delayed as corporators have sought a two-month extension to discuss it and give suggestions in the general body meeting. It is the fourth time that the civic body is seeking an extension for the draft DP.

On Monday, Shiv Sena, which rules the civic body, demanded in the general body meeting that it should be given two months’ extension when the proposal of the draft DP was placed for the discussion. The last date for submitting the draft DP to the state government is May 19.

Yashwant Jadhav, senior Sena corporator and leader of the House, moved the proposal for extension and it was backed by the Opposition, including the Congress. “It has just been a few months after the corporators got elected. They need time to study the draft DP, which is technical, that is the road map of city’s infrastructure for the next 20 years. It will also have an impact on the coming generations,” said Jadhav.

