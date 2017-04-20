Dr TP Lahane ‘casteist remark’: Filed case in fit of rage, says complainant

OVER THREE years after JJ Hospital dean Dr TP Lahane was booked for making a ‘casteist remark’, the complainant has claimed that he had filed the case in a fit of rage. Lahane was booked on February 14, 2014, for allegedly making a casteist remark against staffer Naresh Waghela.

After telling the court in March that he wanted to take the complaint back, Waghela filed a three-page affidavit Wednesday.

According to the affidavit, in 2014, there was tension on the JJ Hospital campus over contractual workers. Many were apprehensive about losing their positions and hence were on a strike seeking permanent jobs. This had led to frequent conflicts and arguments.

“On the day of the incident, there was a similar argument between me and another employee. There was a strike in the hospital and we had gathered near the OPD and sought one of the employees to also join their strike. At that time, Dr. Lahane and other staff members came there and tried to resolve the issue between us,” the affidavit says. It further said that the case was filed in a fit of anger regarding the employees’ issues. “I had filed it in a state of misunderstanding and stress. I do not want to continue with the case ahead and want to take my complaint back,” Waghela has said in his affidavit, without giving reasons about why he arrived at the decision after three years.

The affidavit comes at a time the court is hearing a discharge application filed by Lahane.

The complainant has said that he is under no pressure, force or intimidation in taking this decision.

The complaint was filed under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and is non-compoundable, ruling out an out-of-court settlement.

Lahane had been booked under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

