Dr Homi Bhabha Road: Road in British soldiers’ ‘holiday camp’ honours nuclear programme pioneer

A TRAFFIC island with statues of three soldiers welcomes you to Dr Homi Bhabha Road near the southern tip of Colaba. The roundabout, called Vijay Chowk, leads to the Colaba Military Station and also marks the east end of the road. In the west, the road ends just before it can touch the sea. The road is named after Indian nuclear physicist Homi Jehangir Bhabha, whose brainchild Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) is located at its western end.

On his return to India after completing his education in London, Bhabha sought financial help from JRD Tata for setting up a scientific research institute and established TIFR in 1945. He contributed immensely to development of nuclear weapons and atomic energy in India. It was after his death in 1966 that the road on which the institution lies was named after him.

“After India’s independence, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had a vision for the development of science in the nation and Homi Bhabha played an important role in fulfilling it. In the 1950s, India was one of the first countries to have a nuclear energy programme,” says HC Pradhan, former director of Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education.

Apart from several multi-storeyed residential quarters for the defence staff, the road, located in Old Navy Nagar, has several important military buildings which are barred to civilians.

Farrokh Jijina, a resident of Colaba Causeway, recalls that Dr Homi Bhabha Road four decades ago was quite different from what it is today. “The gates that one sees on the road today were not there then and we were free to visit all the buildings. We felt the restrictions first during the India- Pakistan War of 1971 when civilians were not allowed to enter the area. Now, most of the area is restricted,” he says.

Going down memory lane, he says, “Before the name Navy Nagar was popularised, the whole area was called ‘Holiday Camp’. During the British era, soldiers used to be sent here to recuperate from war injuries. INHS Asvini, the naval hospital, was earlier the sanatorium for soldiers to heal.”

“There were lots of leafy trees and it was a completely green area. Youngsters frequented the place for three reasons — to learn to cycle, to polish driving skills or to find a cozy corner with a lover. The trees provided plenty of shade and a cool breeze. We wouldn’t feel the heat even when we used to cycle in the summer.”

While most of the area has changed, the trees have stood the test of time and it is just as Jijina recalls. Tall trees still line both sides of the road and provide the tired pedestrian a shady path. A thick banyan tree stands somewhere in the centre of the road, witness to the ever changing face of the area.

The road has several historic structures nearby, such as the Colaba Barracks, where it is rumoured that Winston Churchill stayed for a few days. Several religious structures such as the Afghan Church, St John’s Church and Seth Jeejeebhoy Dadabhoy Agiari are at a stone’s throw from the road. For the entertainment of the defence staff and other civilians in the area, there is Sena Cinema on Nanabhai Moos Marg.

Jijina recalls watching several Rajesh Khanna films in this theatre. “I used to be sent on Thursdays to get tickets from the cinema for my whole family. We have watched several Rajesh Khanna films here like Aan Milo Sajana and Haathi Mere Saathi.”

Jijina remembers a time when only two bus routes would ply the area — bus number 3 and 43. While today there are several bus routes plying here, in a few years the Metro 3 will also be passing underground through the area, further transforming it.

