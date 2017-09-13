Dr Deepak Amarapurkar’s Death: PMO writes to CS, asks state govt to upload inquiry report

Dr Deepak Amarapurkar’s sister Manisha performs his last rites at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, on Thursday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Dr Deepak Amarapurkar’s sister Manisha performs his last rites at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, on Thursday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Prime Minister’s Office has written to state Chief Secretary Sumit Mallick, asking the state government to upload a report on the inquiry into the death of senior gastroenterologist Deepak Amarapurkar, who fell into an open manhole on August 29 when several parts of Mumbai recorded over 300-mm rainfall.

The PMO’s response comes after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote to the CM, PM, municipal commissioner and mayor, blaming the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation of leaving the manhole open and unguarded. In the letter from the PMO, the state government has been asked to furnish the report to the IMA and also upload it.

Dr Amarapurkar was wading through water in Lower Parel on his way home in Prabhadevi when he slipped into an open manhole. He was returning from Bombay Hospital, where he worked. Due to traffic, he decided to walk back home and asked the driver to bring the car later.

He was reported missing on August 29, but his body was found on August 31 morning on the Worli coastline where all stormwater drains empty into the Arabian sea. On August 30, National Disaster Relief Force and civic officials had searched for him in manholes in the area where Dr Amarapurkar was last spotted.

A public interest litigation was also filed in the case. According to IMA member Dr Shivkumar Utture, they wrote to the PMO on September 1. “His office is the only one that has replied so far. We are waiting for the civic report in the incident. It is extremely sad to lose a reputed doctor in such an incident,” he said.

