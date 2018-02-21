Dr BK Goyal, cardiologist with ‘clinical sixth sense’, is no more

Son Rahul Goyal looks at a framed photograph of B K Goyal, 82, who suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. Prashant Nadkar Son Rahul Goyal looks at a framed photograph of B K Goyal, 82, who suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. Prashant Nadkar

Just on Monday, he had conducted 20 surgeries, including eight angioplasties. At 82, noted cardiologist Dr B K Goyal was always considered fit by doctors at Bombay Hospital. So, they were all shocked Tuesday when Goyal suddenly passed away following a cardiac arrest around mid-morning at his Breach Candy residence. He was declared dead at Breach Candy hospital. The funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at the Banganga crematorium.

“He was so fit,” son Rahul Goyal told The Indian Express, breaking down. “I am no doctor but when he collapsed, I tried to revive him.” After breakfast, Goyal felt a choking sensation as he prepared to leave for Bombay Hospital, where he headed the cardiology department. Attempts to revive him through cardiopulmonary resuscitation at Breach Candy hospital failed.

The 82-year-old was known to the world for having received top civilian awards — the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri — and for treating ministers, industrialists and bureaucrats. But colleagues will fondly remember him for his penchant for the bow-tie, an accessory he perhaps wore to bed too, they would joke. On Tuesday, as his body rested with a wreath of flowers on top, a crisply ironed suit and a pink bow-tie lay by the side. The steady stream of visiting doctors said his face appeared to be still smiling.

“Very few doctors treat the poorest even after getting the most powerful and the richest as patients,” said cardiologist Dr Anil Sharma, who had been Goyal’s colleague for 21 years. Sharma once sported a bow-tie, but stopped wearing it. “It was his (Goyal’s) trademark,” he said. In the past, apart from serving as Mumbai sheriff when he was 39, Goyal also served as cardiology department head in several hospitals, including the state-run JJ Group of Hospitals from where he retired as a professor and head of the department before joining Bombay Hospital. He founded the Bombay Hospital Institute of Medical Sciences for post-graduate courses. In 2017, he founded a trust in his name to aid poor patients.

In his 54 years of practice, he also worked as consulting surgeon in the Houston-based Texas Heart Institute and Oschner Heart Institute in New Orleans. “I was in awe as a student at Grant Medical College where he taught us. And recently when I became his doctor, I realised he was a kind patient to have, always taking my advice,” said general physician Dr Jehangir Sorabjee. Goyal had a patient list that had governors, chief ministers, a Vice-President and several other politicians. In the 1990s, when then President Shankar Dayal Sharma was hospitalised in Delhi, he called for Goyal from Mumbai to stay with him during the treatment.

Having decided to study medicine after he saw a man in his Rajasthan village die of a heart attack, Goyal shot to fame in the eighties, when he operated on Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, also called Frontier Gandhi, in Mumbai. Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan, a close friend of Goyal, said, “I would refer poor patients from Jalgaon and he would always treat them at subsidised rates.”

Goyal was known for his “clinical sixth sense”. While doctors usually rely on diagnostic reports before forming an opinion, he would look at a patient and get a fairly good idea of the prognosis, according to Dr Prafulla Kerkar, head of cardiology at KEM Hospital. “His memory was great. I remember I had just become assistant professor at KEM Hospital and I had gone to attend his farewell at JJ Hospital. He was standing at the gate receiving everyone himself. Though we had met only once, he remembered my name. He was such a big man, but he never let go of humility,” said Dr Kerkar.

It was his clinical finesse for which NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal sought treatment under him in 2016. Goyal had told The Indian Express then, “For me, he is just a patient. It does not matter to me whether he was in jail or outside. I will treat him if the court allows me to. That is my job.” He is survived by three daughters, Alka Jhunjhunwala, Sandhya Mittersain and Varsha Sethi, and son Rahul. Goyal lost his wife Snehlata in 2007. While he used to visit a gym along with her, he switched to daily walks after her death. “He would joke that he was the poorest in his business family. And we would tell him everyone knows his family members only as his relatives,” said cardiologist Dr Anil Sharma.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App