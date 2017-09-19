Dr Amrapurkar’s death: Four arrested, police search on for two more

Dr Deepak Amrapurkar. (Express Photo by Tabassum Barnagarwala) Dr Deepak Amrapurkar. (Express Photo by Tabassum Barnagarwala)

Having arrested four persons, the Mumbai Police are now looking for two more men who allegedly opened the cover of the manhole through which gastroenterologist Dr Deepak Amrapurkar fell and died in Parel last month. On Saturday, the police arrested four men from Parel, who had allegedly opened the manhole cover to allow water that had flooded their homes after heavy rain on August 29 to drain out.

The Dadar police arrested Siddhesh Belsekar (25), Dinar Pawar (36) and brothers Rakesh Kadam (38) and Nilesh Kadam (33) after a three-week-long investigation. Dr Amrapurkar (58), who practised at Bombay Hospital and Breach Candy Hospital, was on his way home in Prabhadevi on the evening of August 29 when his car broke down on a flooded road under the Elphinstone Bridge on Senapati Bapat Marg. On August 29, parts of Mumbai recorded as much as 315 mm rainfall that led to flooding across the city.

The police said when he was close to his house, Dr Amrapurkar called up his family a little after 7 pm to say that he would walk home but slipped through the open manhole. His body was found in a drain in Worli two days later. After initially registering a missing person’s complaint, the police registered a case of causing death by negligence under the Indian Penal Code and began inquiry and questioning the BMC officials.

“We spoke to all departments concerned at the local BMC ward office to understand what is the standard operating procedure for opening a manhole cover and who is responsible for it,” said an officer at Dadar police station. However, detailed investigations revealed that no BMC official or worker had opened the cover that day. This led the police to make inquiries with those living closest to the place of Dr Amrapurkar’s death. “We began questioning residents of chawls along Senapati Bapat Marg and S L Matkar Road but everyone we spoke to denied having opened the cover,” he said.

Rajiv Jain, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone V, said there were no CCTV cameras that directly covered the site. “We found footage from a camera some distance away but owing to darkness and poor quality, we could not identify any of the person seen in it,” he said. During inquiries in Parel, however, the police received repeated tip-offs that local residents may be involved. “We found the name of one accused and then traced the others,” said Jain. Based on inputs received from locals, the police suspect that two other residents of the same slum might also be involved in illegally opening the manhole.

The men, who are neighbours, are all part of a band that plays during religious festivals and weddings, the police said. They were granted bail after being produced in court on Sunday. An officer, who was part of the probe, said the police kept a close watch on the suspects before arresting them on Saturday after being sure of their role. The men have allegedly confessed to having opened the manhole cover at 2.30 pm after several feet of water entered their roadside homes.

“The homes of those living on the roadside always get flooded when it rains heavily. Locals have told us that during heavy showers, they open manhole cover to allow water to drain away but take precautions to ensure there are no accidents as a result,” said the officer.

So far, investigations have revealed that on August 29, several locals and policemen gestured to pedestrians to avoid walking near the open manhole. “The exposed manhole was visible from several feet away as water was spouting out of it like a fountain and debris was floating on top. The police were also making announcements to the public to be careful,” said the officer.

