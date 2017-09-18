Dr Amrapurkar’s death in Mumbai rains: Police arrest 4, say they opened manhole

Police said the four men, who live in Parel, had allegedly opened a manhole to allow water to drain out that day after heavy rains hit the city, flooding large parts of central Mumbai. (File photo) Police said the four men, who live in Parel, had allegedly opened a manhole to allow water to drain out that day after heavy rains hit the city, flooding large parts of central Mumbai. (File photo)

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the death of gastroenterologist Dr Deepak Amrapurkar, who died after falling into an open manhole while walking along a flooded street during torrential rains in Mumbai on August 29.

Police said the four men, who live in Parel, had allegedly opened a manhole to allow water to drain out that day after heavy rains hit the city, flooding large parts of central Mumbai.

Dr Amrapurkar, who practiced at Bombay Hospital, was on his way to his home in Prabhadevi when his car got stuck in a flooded road near Elphinstone Road railway station. Police said, “As he was very close to his home, he informed his family that he would walk the rest of the way but was sucked into the open manhole.

His body was found in a drain in Worli two days after his disappearance. The Dadar police have booked the four men under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence). Further investigation is underway.

