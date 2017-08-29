Downpour in Mumbai: Rain disrupts traffic, trains, more showers likely today

Heavy rain in south Mumbai on Monday. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran Heavy rain in south Mumbai on Monday. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran

After a week’s break, the city witnessed continuous and heavy downpour from Saturday morning to Monday late evening, slowing down the city’s vehicular traffic. The regional Meteorological Centre, Colaba has predicted continuous rainfall for next 24 hours.

The rainfall recorded by the automatic weather stations between August 27 at 8 am and August 28 at 8 am was 102 mm. Rain in Worli was 63.75 mm, Byculla 78.21 mm, Bhandup, 90.63 mm and Vikhroli, 111.96 mm.

Between 8.30 am to 2.30 pm Monday, the regional Meteorological Centre, Colaba recorded 35.8 mm and the one at Santacruz recorded 28.6 mm of rain.

K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of (western region) the India Meteorological Department, said, “There is an upper air circulation over South Rajasthan and other regions around, due to which there are clouds in the western coast. There is also a low pressure area over south-east Odisha and neighbouring regions leading rainfall activity. This will pave the way for heavy to very heavy rains and increase in rainfall activity is expected for next 48-72 hours in Konkan coast, including Mumbai and other locations across the state.”

South Mumbai witnessed heavy downpour throughout Monday afternoon causing sluggish movement of traffic in the area.

However, traffic police said that heavy showers did not disrupt vehicular movement on Monday. Apart from traffic being held up briefly on the Western Express Highway in Andheri on Monday after a car broke down due to a punctured tyre, the police said that there was no other incident that disrupted the flow of traffic. In the evening however, traffic came to a near standstill at Liberty Garden in Malad west and moved slow on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road in the direction of Mumbai University. The police said traffic towards Bandra on the Sion-Dharavi road was also slow moving.

Services on the harbor line of the Central Railway (CR) were affected due to rain. Commuters complained that they had to face jam packed trains and overcrowded platforms.

“Our train reached CSMT almost 30 minutes late,” Ananta Raje, a commuter who took a train from Vashi, said. Officials said services on the main line of the CR and the Western Railway were not affected.

