DoT ADG suicide: 4 colleagues were harassing him with sexual taunts allege family

Rajoria’s wife has alleged that he was being harassed by four colleagues for the past four months. (Representational Image) Rajoria’s wife has alleged that he was being harassed by four colleagues for the past four months. (Representational Image)

Family members of the 35-year-old Department of Telecommunications assistant director general, who allegedly committed suicide at a hotel room in Powai on August 2, have alleged that he was traumatised by four colleagues who harassed him with “comments of a sexual nature”. While the police have recorded statements of Sanjeev Rajoria’s family, they have at present filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter, as per procedure in cases of suicide. Rajoria allegedly hanged himself in a room on the 11th floor of a hotel in Powai.

In her statement to the Powai police on August 3, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, Rajoria’s wife has alleged that he was being harassed by four colleagues for the past four months, which pushed him to suicide. In her statement, she said that the four colleagues would call Rajoria things like “impotent” and passed “nasty remarks about his sexuality”. These things had been disturbing him for the past three to four months, her statement read. Eventually, Rajoria told her about the problems he was facing in his office.

The family then got Rajoria’s father-in-law, Mukundlal Verma, involved. Verma along with six other relatives visited Rajoria’s office on the Saki Vihar road in Powai and spoke to his senior, the wife’s statement read. “We were assured that there would be no problem from then on. Later, they had a meeting with my son-in-law, where he told them about the four colleagues. I thought the matter would be resolved there,” Verma said. As per the statement of the wife, Rajoria, who was on leave since July 24, returned to work on July 31. He went to office for two days and eventually, on August 2, booked a room in a hotel and committed suicide, the statement read. “We are wondering what they did to him in those two days that he was traumatised enough to commit suicide. We want the matter to be investigated by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID),” Verma has said.

Zonal Deputy Commissioner N Reddy said, “Investigation is on in the matter and we have recorded the statements of a few people. As of now, we have registered an accidental death report. We have found nothing so far to register an FIR.” An officer linked to the case said: “If we find evidence to back the family’s allegations, we can register an abetment to suicide case in the matter.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App