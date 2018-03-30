Door snag hits Mumbai Metro services

The commuters were immediately evacuated and sent by the next service (File) The commuters were immediately evacuated and sent by the next service (File)

Services on the Ghatkopar-Versova Metro line was disrupted for sometime on Thursday afternoon after

the door in a Versova-bound train did not close properly at the Western Express Highway station.

While officials said passengers were evacuated and the train was sent to the depot, a huge rush was witnessed at Andheri and Western Express Highway stations for some time.

A spokesperson from the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), said: “A door of a Versova-bound service did not close properly at Western Express Highway Station around 11.55 am. The commuters were immediately evacuated and sent by the next service.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App