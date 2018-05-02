Don’t give up land for bullet train, expressway projects: Raj Thackeray to farmers

Raj Thackeray also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP. (File) Raj Thackeray also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP. (File)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday asked farmers not to give up land for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train and Mumbai-Baroda expressway projects. He also asked farmers to uproot rail tracks if they are forced to part with their land.

Commencing his statewide tour for building the party’s organisation, Thackeray addressed a rally at Vasai in Palghar district in the evening. “If you look at the big battles in world history, you will find that all battles have been fought for land only. If we sell our land for some money, then what is our existence in the state? Don’t give your land for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train and Mumbai-Baroda expressway projects. If they use force for it, then uproot the tracks,” he told the crowd.

Wondering how people from Gujarat got to know about the oil refinery project at Nanar in Konkan, he said: “The local people of Konkan are not aware that the project is coming up. How did people from Gujarat come to know about this before them… The situation is similar when it comes to the bullet train project. They are buying land around the project site. It is a big crisis for Mumbai and Maharashtra.” He pointed out that he had spoken about Gujaratis buying land in Konkan in 2013.

Thackeray went on to slam Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP. “BJP talks about cashless and digital India. Then from where did they get money for polls? If Modi is saying that we have electrified the villages now, then were we living in dark in 2014?” He added that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is taking decisions as per the wishes of the PM and BJP chief Amit Shah. Thackeray’s statewide tour will conclude in August.

