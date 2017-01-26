Dombivli youth murder: Both accused were involved in assault cases in past, say police

THE TWO youths arrested by the Dombivli police for the murder of a 20-year-old youth outside his college in Dombivli have cases of assault registered against them in the past, police said. The accused duo, identified as Vishal Sarkate (20) and Yogesh Jaiswal (19), allegedly murdered Pranay More (20), a college student, Tuesday morning by stabbing him several times with a chopper, police said. The local Manpada police arrested More and Jaiswal from Dombivli Tuesday night after looking for them throughout the day. On checking their records, the police found that both have two assault cases registered against them in the past.

The duo told the police during interrogation that they both had reasons to murder More, police said. “Sarkate was angry with More, as he suspected that More, a class mate of his girlfriend at the South Indian Association College in Dombivli, was the reason why she had stopped taking his calls for the past few months. He was not happy with their friendship,” said Gajanan Kabdule, senior inspector, Manpada police station.

“Jaiswal, a friend of Sarkate, was angry with More since the latter had brushed past More on his bike a week back. Jaiswal felt he had deliberately done it,” the senior inspector said.

An officer from Manpada police said that months before the murder, there was friction between More and the accused. “The accused have told us that whenever they came face to face with More, both sides would stare down each other. They say that even apart from these two reasons there were ‘many’ reasons why they decided to kill him,” an officer said. The police said that the duo ‘confessed’ that they had been planning the murder since the past five months. “They have said that they got the chopper from chor bazaar in south Mumbai. We are verifying their claims,” the officer said.